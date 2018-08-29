August 28th, 2018 Evening Forecast Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another gorgeous and hot day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 90’s and the triple digits! Just like yesterday, we will see more potential for some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Our Northern counties will see a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms during this time frame with the biggest threats being moderate sized hail and damaging wind gusts. This is all due to the cold front that is slowly approaching the region. It will arrive late today and will stick around through late Wednesday. This means there are more rain chances throughout your Wednesday so keep your umbrellas handy. Temperatures will drop back around average beginning tomorrow but beginning on Thursday, the rain chances will disappear, the sun will come back out and temperatures will jump back above average yet again. That means that it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! And don’t forget to bring your pets inside during those peak heating hours and keep them hydrated throughout the day.