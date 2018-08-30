August 29th, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another gorgeous and hot day across the South Plains with highs back in the mid to upper 90’s! Behind the front that has been slowly moving across the region today we will watch for a few lingering showers and thunderstorms. However, beginning on Thursday, the rain chances will cease, sunshine will be abundant and temperatures will move back into the upper 90’s and triple digits. This will remain the case for the rest of the week and the start of your holiday weekend! That means that it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! And don’t forget to bring your pets inside during those peak heating hours and keep them hydrated throughout the day. Then beginning on Sunday, we watch for our next chance for rain to arrive and it will potentially stick around through the middle of next week so make sure to stay tuned for updates!