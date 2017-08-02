August 2nd, 2017 Morning Weather

Good morning everyone! We’ve seen lots of rain and flooding the past couple of days but today we will see a brief break from the showers and storms. However, as you head off the work this morning you will have patchy fog to contend with. The national weather service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 AM. This fog will reduce driving visibility this morning so be sure to drive with caution and slow down on the roadways. We will see clouds throughout the morning hours but as we move throughout the day we will see a gradual clearing bringing us some sunshine this afternoon. The mostly sunny conditions will continue tomorrow before the rain chances return tomorrow evening. After the chance for showers and storms returns tomorrow evening the chances will continue through Monday. Take advantage of the drier weather today while it’s here. High temperatures will continue to remain below average throughout the week, continuing our break from the summer time heat. Low temperatures will remain in the 60’s. Make it a great week!