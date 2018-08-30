August 30th, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another gorgeous and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the mid to upper 90’s! This will remain the case for the rest of the week and the start of your holiday weekend! That means that it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! And don’t forget to bring your pets inside during those peak heating hours and keep them hydrated throughout the day. Then beginning on Saturday evening, we watch for our next chance for rain to arrive due to a low pressure system to our North. These shower and thunderstorm chances will increase on Sunday and your Labor Day so make sure to stay weather aware and stay tuned for updates! Thankfully, the rain and the cloud cover will impact our temperatures greatly, dropping them into the mid to upper 80's Sunday through the second half of next week.