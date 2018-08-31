August 31st, 2018 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another gorgeous and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 90’s and the triple digits! This will remain the case for tomorrow as well! That means that it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! And don’t forget to bring your pets inside during those peak heating hours and keep them hydrated throughout the day. However, beginning tomorrow night, we watch for our next chance for rain to arrive due to a low pressure system to our North. These shower and thunderstorm chances will increase on Sunday and your Labor Day so make sure to stay weather aware and stay tuned for updates! Thankfully, the rain and the cloud cover will impact our temperatures greatly, dropping them into the low to mid-80's Sunday through the second half of next week.