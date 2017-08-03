August 3rd, 2017 Morning Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! We saw a brief break from the rain yesterday and that will continue through the morning today but as we push into the late afternoon the rain chances return. Don’t forget the umbrellas as you head to work this morning because you may need them as you’re heading home. After this evening the rain chances continue throughout the remainder of the forecast due to multiple fronts that will be moving through the area. These fronts will keep the weather changing through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures today and tomorrow will continue below average but Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer, warming up into the low 90’s. Another cool down is in store for us on Monday cooling us back into the 80’s before we see another slow warm up. Low temperatures will continue to be between the mid 60’s and low 70’s. Make it a great week.