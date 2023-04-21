LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for April 21st, 2023.

Happy Friday, South Plains! This weekend and next week is going to have some inconsistent temperatures and rainfall, so get ready!

Today: Temperatures will be below average seeing a high of 73 degrees. It will be a pleasant, springtime day with mild winds around around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A cool front will move in over northeastern New Mexico and move eastern over the Texas Panhandle bringing us some cooler weather for the weekend. Tonight’s low will be 42 degrees.

Tomorrow: The high here in Lubbock will reach 69 degrees. Winds will pick up moving more northeast around 20 mph. Throughout the night a front will move in bringing us some late showers into Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday night things will get chilly as we reach a low of 39 degrees. Sunday is going to be the coldest day of the forecast with a good chunk of the area stuck in the 40s for their daytime highs. It is going to be cold and wet. Most places should see some rainfall and scattered thunderstorms.

Monday we will slightly warm up with a low of 42 degrees and a high of 62 for the start of the week. There will be light showers throughout the South Plains.

Overnight into Tuesday we will see a low of 50 degrees and a high of 77 degrees for the day, finally bringing some more warmth. The showers will continue, this time bringing us some isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Wednesday will be cold and wet. Our low will be 47 degrees and we will reach a high of 61, barely peeking into those 60s. The rain will begin to subside leading us into Thursday.

Wednesday night will cool down to 43 degrees and warm up to 65. Winds will pick up moving more south with stronger gusts. According to our European rainfall model, we could see around an inch of rain in our northern and northeastern areas, and around 3/4 of an inch here in Lubbock!

Prepare for some cooler weather this weekend! TGIF!

-Kathryn