LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday morning weather update for January 14th, 2024.

Good Morning, Happy MLK Day!

We’ve almost made it halfway through January! This morning we are seeing wind chill values as low as 15 below zero. Today we will be (barely) warming to 24 degrees, putting us below freezing until what looks like Wednesday for Lubbock. Wind speeds will be higher today from the northeast at speeds of 15-20 mph.

Our Weather Aware Day Alert remains in effect until Wednesday morning.

Tonight we will see another surge of cold air. Stronger wind speeds today and colder temperatures will lead to extremely cold wind chill values tonight and tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will bring us a high of 30 degrees with some more extreme cold and although we will be seeing mostly sunny skies, the artic airmass will remain entrenched across the region keeping temperatures low.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday night will drop to 17 degrees with winds shifting more from the southwest, bringing us some warmer southern air. Wednesday will be finally getting to above freezing for our high temperature. We will max out at 57 degrees with southwestern winds at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday night will cool to 31 with Thursday rising to 59 with a few clouds and a front moving back in with some more cold weather. Some of us will be reaching into the 60s which is quite the jump from the early half of the week. Thursday night will drop to 18 with winds shifting more from the east.

Friday we will see another chilly day with 38 degrees being the high. East northeastern winds will be blowing around 10-15 mph. Cold air has returned and will cool us off in time for the weekend.

Friday night we will drop to 17 degrees with Saturday seeing a high of 42. It will not be as chilly but we will see temperatures below average. Southern winds will persist until Sunday. Saturday night will cool us to 26 with Sunday warming up to 51 degrees with a bit warmer conditions.

Be safe these next couple of days and bundle up! Cover exposed skin to avoid frostbite !

-Kathryn