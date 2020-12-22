December 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the low 70’s! Unfortunately, the warm-up ends today with another cold front expected to push through late this evening. Temperatures will plummet back into the upper 40’s tomorrow and lows will get below the freezing mark again so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent ice build up on the roadways. Then we will see a slow warm up into the Christmas holiday with abundant sunshine expected. Looking ahead to next week, we will watch for the possibility of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning so make sure to stay tuned for updates!