HERMLEIGH, Texas — The National Weather Service Office out of Midland, Texas confirmed that an EF-2 tornado hit southeastern Scurry County on Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

After spending the day on Monday, May 2nd, 2022, the National Weather Service out of Midland, Texas determined that the damage caused by severe thunderstorms during on Sunday, May 1st, 2022 was caused by a tornado.

Maximum wind speeds were determined to be 115 MPH. This tornado was on the ground from approximately 7:45 PM CDT until 7:55 PM CDT. The total path length was 0.30 miles long, with a maximum width of approximately 150 yards.

Thankfully, the National Weather Service out of Midland did not report any injuries or deaths with this tornado. KLBK’s Landry Sena was in Hermleigh today, and spoke to some of the residents who took a direct hit.