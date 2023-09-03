LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for September 2st, 2023.

Good evening South Plains!

Tonight we are seeing calm conditions across the South Plains. We will reach a low of 64 degrees tonight rising to a high of 99 for a sunny Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday night things will warm up bringing us a low of 69 degrees and reaching a high of 102 for Monday. Down-sloping winds will bring us warmth and a possible elevated fire danger for Monday’s Labor Day.

Monday we will be warming up to 102 degrees with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds.

This week is looking extremely predictable and consistent with Monday night cooling to 73 and Tuesday warming up to 100 degrees for another hot day. Winds will be out of the south at 12-18 mph with high wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.

Tuesday night will drop to 73 warming to another high of 100 for Wednesday. Winds will again be out of the south at 12-18 mph.

Wednesday night will cool to… you guessed it… 73 warming to 100 for Thursday.

Thursday’s low will drop to 74 with Friday having a warm high of 102.

Saturday’s low will bottom out to 70 with a high of 98 degrees.

Enjoy