February 17th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another very cold and icy day across the South Plains with highs moving into the mid-twenties. Tonight into tomorrow we will see another small system push across the region bringing a brief halt to our warm up as well as a small bit of freezing drizzle. Tomorrow we will see more single digit lows and highs back in the upper 20’s. Black ice and snow will remain on the roadways through at least midday on Friday due to our exceptionally cold temperatures so please drive with caution. Also remember that it is imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways. Thankfully, sunshine will return on Friday and temperatures will rebound quickly moving back into the 50’s on Friday and the 60’s on Saturday and Sunday.