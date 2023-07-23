LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for July 23rd, 2023.

Good evening! I hope you all had a wonderful weekend.

Tonight: We will have a calm night with a low of 73 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Monday will bring us back to intense heat with a high of 102 degrees here in Lubbock. We will see very clear and sunny conditions with calm winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night will drop to 75 and Tuesday will warm to 104 with some possible heat advisories. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with very minimal cloud coverage.

Tuesday night will drop to 75 once again with warm overnight lows continuing for the week. Wednesday will contain all of the W’s: Warm Windy Wednesday! Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Our high will reach 103 degrees.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning will have a low of 74 degrees and reach a high of 102 for the day. There will be more clouds with a slight cold front for the end of the week.

Thursday night will drop to 73 degrees with a high of 98 for Friday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 12-18 mph. Skies will continue to be cloudy.

Friday night will see another consistent low temperature of 73 raising to another 98 to kick off the weekend. Winds will be solely from the south at 10-15 mph.

Saturday night will be 72 degrees with clouds heading in for Sunday. Sunday’s high will be 97 degrees with clouds continuing to cover for the day.

Start your week strong and be safe in the heat!

-Kathryn