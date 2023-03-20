LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday morning weather update for March 20th, 2023.

Good morning, South Plains! It has been a crispy and cool night but temperatures are warming back up today.

Today: Today is the first day of Spring! With that being said, we will finally see some warmer weather with temperatures reaching around 65. The wind will be blowing pretty heavily out of the southwest around 20-25 mph. There will be mostly cloudy skies with a few showers later this evening.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to 45 degrees.

Tomorrow: Tuesday will see temperatures in the high 70s. It will be a windy day with winds still out of the southwest around 20-25 mph. Gusts will reach around 35-40 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Wednesday, we will see a low of 53 degrees and a high of 84 for the day! Winds are still out of the southwest blowing around 25 mph.

Thursday will have a low of 51 and a high of 78 degrees. We will see some more spring showers for the day. The wind will move more west, still with speeds around 20-25 mph.

Friday will see a low of 42 and a high of 68 degrees. It will be a clear and sunny day. Winds will decrease slightly, blowing out of the west and northwest around 15-20 mph.

Overnight into Saturday we will see a low of 39 degrees and a high of 72 degrees. It will be another warm and windy day with winds moving more west around 20-25 mph.

Sunday will have a low of 41 and a high of 68 degrees for a sunny Sunday.

Enjoy this warm spring weather and maybe even get your green thumb moving this week!

– Kathryn