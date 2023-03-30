LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday A.M. weather update for March 30th, 2023.

Good morning, early birds! We are finally over halfway through the week; it’s almost Friday!

Today is looking like some warmer temperatures, but there is also a red flag warning for most counties in the South Plains. The fire threats will be an issue until late Friday evening. Our high today will be 80 degrees with high winds out of the southwest around 25-30 mph. Gusts will get as high as 40-50 mph. It will be cloudy most of the day.

Tonight temperatures will cool down to around 46 degrees and the wind will stick around.

Tomorrow, temperatures will cool off a bit, giving us a high of 70 degrees here in Lubbock. It will be blowing dust and windy throughout the entire day. Winds will move southwest to northwest around 25-30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Overnight into Saturday, we will have some nicer weather and winds will begin to calm down. Our low will be 37 with a high of 75 degrees for the day. Winds will be around 12-18 mph. Skies will be sunny and mostly clear to start the weekend.

Sunday is looking like a beautiful day with a low of 45 degrees and a high of 85. Winds will remain around 12-18 mph with mostly sunny skies for a sunny Sunday!

Sunday night will give us a low of 47 degrees. Monday is going to be borderline hot with a high of 88 degrees. Winds will still remain out of the southwest around 18-22 mph.

Tuesday’s low will be 53 degrees and the high for the day will be 80. Winds will begin to pick up reaching a high around 30 mph, and there will be more cloud coverage.

Overnight into Wednesday temperatures will cool down a bit giving us a low around 42 degrees and a high of 68.

Have a great Thursday!

-Kathryn