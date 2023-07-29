LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update for July 29th, 2023

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 71°. Winds S→SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 98°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Another partly cloudy and mild night is in store for the KLBK viewing area tonight. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. By sunrise, winds will become more southwesterly around 8-12 MPH, as lows bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday will be a degree or two cooler around the region. Highs will continue to range from 95°-105°, with the warmest temperatures remaining over eastern areas. We will see a mostly sunny sky around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Make sure to appropriately apply sunscreen when outside, especially for prolonged periods of time. Don’t forget to reapply, too. Our UV index will be at an extreme level, so burn times will be as short as 10-15 minutes. Winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be seasonably warm, with temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

The triple-digit high temperatures are currently forecast to return to Lubbock on Monday. The last day of July will peak with temperatures varying from 95°-105° across the forecast area. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the area, with winds out of the south around 10-20 MPH. Make sure you NEVER leave your child or pet in a vehicle unattended in this heat. That decision could turn fatal for them in as little as 15-20 minutes. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be mostly clear, with lows dropping into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Tuesday is currently forecast to be the hottest day of the week next week. Our current forecast calls for a high of 102° in the city of Lubbock. Highs will range anywhere from 98°-108° around the forecast area. Winds will be sustained out of the south around 10-20 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Make sure to stay hydrated, especially when outdoors. Be sure to re-hydrate at least every 15-30 minutes. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be warmer around the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Lows will only cool into the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures remain in the triple digits for Lubbock through at least Thursday. By Friday, we could see a bit of a shift in our stubborn ridge of high pressure. This could allow temperatures to cool a few degrees, and possibly even bring in a few isolated showers and storms to our northernmost row of counties across the KLBK viewing area. This is certainly not a guarantee, but models are generally leaning in this direction. Highs fall back into the 95°-105° range for Friday and Saturday. Morning lows all of next week will remain in the mid 60s to low 80s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, July 29th:

Sunrise: 6:57 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:50 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 102° (1948)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 60° (2004)

Have a superb Sunday, South Plains!

-Jacob

