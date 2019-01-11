January 10th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures warmed back into the mid-50’s this afternoon and the warming trend will continue through tomorrow. However, beginning tonight our next rain chance will arrive and will continue through midday on Friday. No severe weather is expected at this time but roadways could be slick and we could see some minor street flooding so make sure to drive with caution. Sunshine will return on Saturday afternoon but high temperatures will plummet back into the low 50’s and lows will drop back into the freezing range. This means that it is imperative to bring pets and potted plants indoors to make sure they stay safe and to turn sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways. The sunny forecast will be short lived though as cloud cover increases on Sunday and we watch for an isolated rain chance on Sunday afternoon and evening.