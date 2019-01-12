January 11th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remained in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Unfortunately temperatures will plummet over the next few days, dropping into the upper 40’s tomorrow and then the low 40’s on Sunday. Low temperatures will get back into the freezing range as early as tomorrow morning which means that it is imperative to bring pets and potted plants indoors to make sure they stay safe and to turn sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways. Sunday cloud cover will increase and there will be a small chance for rain, but this will be short lived with another warm up and sunshine returning by Monday of next week!