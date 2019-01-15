January 14th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Monday everyone! It has been a cloudy start to the work week with highs sitting in the low 50’s. Thankfully, temperatures will rebound quickly moving into the low 60’s on Tuesday and the upper 60’s on Wednesday. Sunshine will be abundant throughout much of the week but on Friday evening we will watch for an isolated chance for rain. Over the weekend sunshine will return but high temperatures will drop back into the 40’s and lows will drop below the freezing mark again. That means that it is imperative to bring pets and potted plants indoors to make sure they stay safe and to turn sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways.