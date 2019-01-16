January 15th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day with highs sitting in the low 60’s. Temperatures will continue their warming trend moving back into the upper 60’s on Wednesday and Thursday and then the low 70’s on Friday. Sunshine will be abundant throughout much of the week but on Friday evening we will watch for an isolated chance for wintry mix showers in our northern counties. Over the weekend sunshine will return but high temperatures will drop back into the low 40’s and lows will drop below the freezing mark again. That means that it is imperative to bring pets and potted plants indoors to make sure they stay safe and to turn sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways.