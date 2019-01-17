January 16th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day with highs moving into the upper 60’s. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60’s with a few low 70’s in the mix on Thursday and Friday with abundant sunshine across the region. However, beginning on Friday afternoon, we will see an isolated chance of showers return to the South Plains. This will continue for a few folks overnight and into Saturday morning. During this time frame, showers will change over to a wintry mix which means we could see some ice on the roadways early Saturday morning. Over the weekend sunshine will return but high temperatures will drop back into the low 40’s and lows will drop below the freezing mark again. That means that it is imperative to bring pets and potted plants indoors to make sure they stay safe and to turn sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways.