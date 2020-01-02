January 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Happy New Year! We started out 2020 with more west Texas wind...some things never change! We did get sunshine for most of us for most of the day. That allowed for high temperatures to climb into the low 60s for all but the southeast counties. Lubbock actually managed to make it to 64° which is 12° above the average for January 1. We're going to see clouds increasing overnight, with a low temperature of 36°. Thursday will see cloudy skies and more wind here in west Texas. Expect the high in Lubbock to reach 51° which is just below where we should be.

