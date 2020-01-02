Good morning and happy Thursday! As you are heading out the door this morning you might want to grab a light jacket and your umbrella as temperatures are relatively mild in the low 40s. We’ll be watching for just a few spotty showers dotting the region today, if you’re luck enough to get some rain, it won’t amount to much more than maybe 0.01 to 0.10 of an inch. Regardless, we’ll all be socked in the clouds. A weak cold front will be sweeping through keeping temperatures in the low 50s (which is right around seasonal averages) this afternoon and lows tonight in the upper 20s. Starting tomorrow, we’ll see the sunshine return and highs rebounding to the upper 50s to near 60 by this weekend with no chances of rain in the forecast through at least next week!
January 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather
