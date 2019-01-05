January 4th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! High temperatures will continue their upward climb tomorrow and Saturday reaching into the upper 60’s on Saturday and the low 70’s on Sunday. However, low temperatures will remain below the freezing mark tomorrow which means that it is imperative to bring pets and potted plants indoors to make sure they stay safe and to turn sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways. Sunshine will remain abundant over the next few days but cloud cover will increase and we will see an isolated chance for rain on Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Then we will see a mild cool down through the middle of next week, but temperatures will remain above average.