January 7th, 2018 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Saturday afternoon:

*** Note: Video will be added to this article early Saturday evening ***

Other than a few clouds, the weather has been quiet on this Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High pressure continues to dominate our weather this weekend.

"Barry" made landfall near Intercoastal City, Louisiana early Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane. As typical with tropical systems making landfall well to our west, our air mass is stable and sinking (called subsidence).