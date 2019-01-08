January 7th, 2018 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! We have had a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs sitting in the upper 60’s. Sunny conditions will stick around tomorrow but we will begin to see a slow cool down. Temperatures will move into the mid-50’s Tuesday afternoon and then the upper 40’s on Wednesday. Rain chances will return to the forecast Wednesday evening and stick around through early Saturday morning. Make sure to keep your umbrellas handy and drive with caution! Then as the weekend begins, sunshine will return and temperatures will remain around average.