January 8th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and cooler day with highs sitting back around average in the mid-50’s! The cooling trend will continue tomorrow with lows dropping into the upper 20’s and highs only reaching into the upper 40’s. That means that it is imperative to bring pets and potted plants indoors to make sure they stay safe and to turn sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways. Then beginning Wednesday evening, rain chances will return and they will continue on and off throughout the remainder of the work week. Roadways could be slick so make sure to drive with caution and keep your umbrellas handy! Temperatures will rebound back to average pretty quickly with sunshine returning on Saturday but we are watching for a small chance of wintry mix on Sunday morning.