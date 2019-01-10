January 9th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and cooler day with highs sitting in the upper 40’s and low 50’s! Temperatures will rebound back above average tomorrow but beginning this evening, rain will return to the forecast and will stick around through Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time but roadways could be slick and we could see some minor street flooding so make sure to drive with caution. Saturday afternoon we will see the sunshine return but high temperatures will drop back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s for the weekend. We will also see freezing temperatures return on Sunday morning so it is imperative to bring pets and potted plants indoors to make sure they stay safe and to turn sprinklers off to prevent ice buildup on the roadways.