July 2021 Weather Roundup for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley takes a look at how this July’s weather compared to those in the past.

If you thought the month of July was cooler and wetter than normal, you’d be right! July 2021 was the 23rd wettest, and the 19th coldest on record.

Our average high temperature was 90 degrees, which is 3 degrees below average. Our average low was 68 degrees, which is one degree below average. Our new climate average monthly precipitation for the month of July in Lubbock is 1.96″. We received 2.99″ of rainfall, which put us over an inch above average for rainfall for July!

When you take a look back at the month, our warmest temperature was 97 degrees at Preston Smith International Airport, which is where official weather observations are recorded for the city of Lubbock. We had a total of 19 days with below average temperatures, and only 3 days with above average conditions! In terms of rainfall, the heaviest 24 hour rainfall in Lubbock occurred on July 19th. Preston Smith received 1.29″ of rainfall on that day!

The below average temperatures and above average rainfall didn’t only occur in Lubbock, but across the entire KLBK viewing area! This allowed for drought conditions to be completely removed from ALL of our western Texas counties, and most of our eastern New Mexico counties.

Drought Status as of July 29th, 2021

The current forecast from the Climate Prediction Center calls for slightly below average temperatures and slightly below average precipitation for the month of August. Nonetheless, this summer has been particularly mild across the South Plains!

-Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley.

