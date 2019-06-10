June 10th, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see the rain showers in the area on Friday morning. We really needed to see the widespread rain because the drought is getting worse in west Texas. Lubbock officially came in with .25" which helps to keep us in a surplus for 2019. Dry weather is going to be in the forecast for this Monday. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 90°. Highs will remain above the average for this time of year tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies and light wind. The light wind will make things feel warmer. The high temperature will make it to 91°, feeling more like 97°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!