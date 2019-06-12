June 11th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures moving back into the mid-80′s. As we head into this evening we will watch for another cold front to slide across the region, bringing another chance for strong to severe storms. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Northern and Central South Plains under the Marginal risk category with moderate sized hail and strong winds possible. Flooding could also be an issue. This will clear out by Wednesday morning and then a slow warming trend will continue into the weekend with lingering rain chances expected through Friday. Despite the rain chances, we will still see ample sunshine so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!