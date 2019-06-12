June 12th, 2019 Evening Weather Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures dipping back in the low 80's this afternoon. Tonight will remain very quiet with more sunshine on the way tomorrow, but by Thursday evening we are watching for another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Western South Plains under the Marginal risk category with moderate sized hail and strong winds possible. Flooding could also be an issue. Friday we will see a repeat of this event, but with the threat shifting more to the Northern and Central South Plains. Temperatures will return to the mid-90's on Friday and then the upper 90's and triple digits on Saturday and despite the rain chances we will still see ample sunshine so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!