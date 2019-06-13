June 13th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures moving back in the mid-80′s this afternoon. Tonight we are watching for another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Western South Plains under the Marginal risk category with our Northern counties seeing the biggest risk in the Slight Risk Category. Moderate sized hail, strong winds and flooding will all be possible threats. Friday we will see a repeat of this event, but with the threat shifting more to the Eastern and Central South Plains and the time frame moving to the early evening hours. Temperatures will return to the mid-90′s on Friday and then the upper 90’s and triple digits on Saturday and despite the rain chances we will still see ample sunshine so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!