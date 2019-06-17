June 17th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures moving back in the upper 80’s this afternoon. Tonight we are watching for another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Western South Plains under the Slight risk category with our Central counties under the Marginal Risk Category. Moderate sized hail (1-2”), strong winds (60-70+ MPH), and flooding will all be possible threats. Tomorrow we will see a repeat of this event, but with the threat shifting more to the Eastern and Central South Plains. The time frame for both events will be late afternoon through early the following morning. Temperatures will return to the mid-90’s by mid-week with the upper 90’s and triple digits returning Thursday through Saturday. Despite the rain chances, we will still see ample sunshine throughout the week so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!