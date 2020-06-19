June 19th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy finally Friday! Today we will need you all to stay weather aware as a majority of the South Plains is under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. What this means is that conditions are favorable this afternoon for storms to quickly turn severe with strong winds and large hail being the primary threats. We have already seen our fair share of severe weather this week, so we want to make sure we are being cautious this afternoon and evening, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and of course keep it tuned into KLBK for the latest on the storms. The storms that do develop will clear the entire area by tonight with mostly cloudy skies expected after midnight, lows will be in the 60s. For Saturday, the first day of Summer, a few lingering showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, but with less of a severe threat. For Father’s Day Sunday, it looks to be a hot and dry one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. Hot and dry conditions will start our week off before a cold front will sweep through by around Tuesday bringing our next chance of rain and cooler temperatures through at least the end of next week.