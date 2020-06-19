June 19th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Thursday to you all! Last nights' round of storms brought some much needed rainfall to many of us across the South Plains. If you didn't get any, worry not! More rain is in your forecast. For today, we will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day before daytime heating ignites more showers and storms. The big difference today from yesterday will be the area and coverage with our northeastern counties looking to get more of the action today. The severe risk is low today, so we're looking at more garden variety thunderstorms. Tonight will be another warm and humid night with lows in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. For tomorrow, the severe risk is not only higher but more widespread. The Storm Prediction Center has a majority of the South Plains under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather conditions. The main threats for tomorrow will be strong, downburst winds. However, large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible. For the weekend, we've got the first day of Summer on Saturday and Father's Day on Sunday and it is shaping up to be a spectacular weekend! Despite a few lingering showers Saturday morning, conditions improve with mostly sunny skies and highs back into the low to mid 90s. We will be watching for the next chance of rain to enter the forecast by around midweek of next week. So until then, stay weather aware tomorrow and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!