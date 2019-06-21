June 20th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures moving back into the upper 90’s and triple digits this afternoon.

We will watch for a few pop up thunderstorms through the early evening but they will be very isolated. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the far Eastern South Plains under the Marginal risk category so storms will be strong but not necessarily severe. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s and triple digits for the first day of Summer tomorrow, but we will see a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. These could become severe with the Central and Eastern South Plains back in the Marginal Risk Category yet again.

Ample sunshine will return over the weekend so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!