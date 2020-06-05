June 5th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! After a very turbulent evening, we have more sunshine and hot temperatures back in the forecast with highs sitting in the upper 90’s and triple digits yet again. This will remain the case through the weekend and the beginning of next week, therefore it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets outside. Tuesday we will see a brief cool down back around average in the upper 80’s due to a cold front that will slide across the region, but conditions will remain dry with sunshine sticking around. The only other noticeable change in the forecast will be some windy days next week so make sure to secure anything that can get blown away!