June 6th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful start to the day with abundant sunshine and temperatures sitting back in the low to mid-80′s. Unlike yesterday, we have a break from the storms with clear conditions expected this evening. Sunshine will remain abundant tomorrow through Sunday afternoon with temperatures increasing back into the mid to upper 90’s. This means that over the next few days it is important to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! Then beginning Sunday evening storm chances return and this will greatly moderate our temperatures through Monday afternoon.