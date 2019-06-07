June 7th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful start to the day with abundant sunshine and temperatures sitting back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Just like yesterday, we have a break from the storms with clear conditions expected this evening. Sunshine will remain abundant through Sunday afternoon but we will see a few isolated storm chances tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category on Saturday so strong to severe storms could form. This will also be spurred on by our hot temperatures which are set to move back into the mid to upper 90’s for the first half of the weekend. This means it is going to be hot for the second game of the Super Regional so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! Then beginning Sunday evening storm chances return and this will greatly moderate our temperatures through the middle of next week.