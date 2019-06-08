June 8th, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The active weather pattern that we have been in since the end of March is going to take a break starting today. High pressure is going to build in over west Texas. That is going to promote sunny skies, dry air and 10-15 mph wind. This afternoon is looking to see the high temperature make it to 91°, which is below average. Thursday is setting up pretty similar to today. We will see more sunshine, dry conditions and 10-15 mph wind. The high is going to make it to 92°.

