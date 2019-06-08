June 8th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Saturday everyone! It has been another beautiful start to the day with abundant sunshine and temperatures sitting back in the mid to upper 90’s. This afternoon we will be on the lookout for pop up showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. This is all due to the dryline which is draped across the center of our region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the biggest threats. This event will be short-lived with more sunshine on the way tomorrow. However, one big difference is that a cold front will slide across the South Plains early tomorrow morning bringing some much cooler temperatures and ample rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms will begin late afternoon on Sunday and continue on and off through the middle of next week.