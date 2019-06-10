June 9th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Sunday everyone! It has been a partly sunny start to the day with windy and cooler conditions across the region. This is all due to the cold front that has been slowly pushing into the South Plains throughout the day. The cooling trend will continue tomorrow with highs dropping into the upper 60’s and we will also see ample rain chances, but thankfully nothing severe is expected. Showers and thunderstorms will taper off but will continue through the remainder of the work week with temperatures increasing back into the low 90’s by Friday. Despite the rain chances, we will still see ample sunshine so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!