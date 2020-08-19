KLBK AM Weather August 19, 2020

KLBK Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- The warm-up started again on Tuesday afternoon, with all that sunshine and dry air. We will see a mostly sunny afternoon, with light wind and passing cumulus clouds. Once again, today will be a dry day across Lubbock and nearly all of the region. We will see the high temperature make it to 95°. The average high for today is 91°. By Thursday, expect to see sunny skies, with no clouds and dry air. There will, unfortunately, not be any welcome rain in our area tomorrow, with 10-15 mph wind. The high temperature will climb up to 94°.

Follow along on InstagramTwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar