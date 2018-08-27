KLBK AM Weather August 27, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Our weather remains quiet here across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on this Saturday. Like the last several days, we've seen fair weather cumulus clouds develop over the area. The clouds will start to decrease this evening with mostly clear conditions returning overnight. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

We'll squeeze out one more warm day across the area on Sunday before changes arrive late Sunday evening and into next week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny, but it will become partly cloudy once again in the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday evening. High-resolution forecast models are showing a chance for isolated storms Sunday afternoon, with a slightly better chance Sunday evening and into Sunday night.

Extended Forecast:A change in the weather pattern over the region will bring cooler weather and rain chances to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. Sunday will be mainly dry, but forecast models are showing an isolated storm possible late in the afternoon. Thunderstorm chances increase in the evening and overnight. Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day Monday through Friday. Thunderstorm chances become more isolated again by next Saturday.