KLBK AM Weather August 28, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas - The warm air will be the main story for this Tuesday. A cool front will be coming through the panhandle this afternoon and evening. Ahead of that, we'll get some isolated storms in the northern counties. Coverage is still looking to be 10%, with most of those spotty. Lubbock will get to 98° today. Tomorrow will give one last shot at a spotty storm, but nearly all of us will be dry. Lubbock can expect to see a high of 92° behind the cool front.

