KLBK AM Weather August 29, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas - We're watching a weak cool front moving through the panhandle this morning. This is not going to bring rain to the area. The showers and storms will be staying way off to the east into western Oklahoma. Unfortunately, we will remain dry out there today, with mostly sunny skies. The high in Lubbock will only be slightly lower, as we will make it up to 94°. Tomorrow will be very dry for all locations in west Texas. Expect to see sunny skies, with warmer air and a high temperature reaching 95°.

