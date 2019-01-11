KLBK AM Weather January 11, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - We're watching a low pressure system and associates cold front pushing through the area today. The front will be through Lubbock later on this afternoon. Ahead of the front there will be some rain showers in the eastern counties. Highs will reach the low 60s before the colder air arrives. Tomorrow will see the clouds clearing and the wind increasing. Sustained wind will be at 15-20 mph through the day. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies, with a high reaching 50°. The wind will make it feel more like the upper 30s.

