KLBK AM Weather January 17, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The storm system that brought rain to our area has exited to the east. As forecast, there was no significant ice with this system and road conditions are good. This afternoon, we will see the clouds clearing and wind increasing. That wind will be sustained at 15-20 mph from the southwest, gusting to 35 mph at times. The high in Lubbock will get to 60°. A weak cool front will move through by tomorrow morning. That will give us a cooler weekend. Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a high temperature of 51°.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!