KLBK AM Weather January 7, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas - We had a nice and warm weekend, which is unseasonal when you think of January. That warmth is going to continue this afternoon. We will be looking at sunny skies, but the wind is going to be the big issue. It will be sustained at 15-20 mph, with some gusts to 30 mph. Lubbock will see a high of 66° today. Tomorrow will be cooler, but closer to average. Wind will drop down to 10-15 mph. Under mostly sunny skies, Lubbock will climb up to a high temperature of 54°.

