KLBK AM Weather January 8, 2019
LUBBOCK, Texas - The thick clouds from this morning are going to clear the area for this afternoon. We will be looking at mostly sunny conditions out there, with the wind at 10-15 mph. So it will not be as windy as what we had on Monday. Lubbock will hit a high of 54°. Tomorrow is going to be a cooler one. Clouds are going to increase, especially in the afternoon. That means high temperatures will be much lower and below average. Lubbock will only make it to 49°. Wind tomorrow will be light.
