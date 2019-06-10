KLBK Weather

KLBK AM Weather June 10, 2019

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:58 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:58 AM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas - Cool weather is key for this Monday. The front that brought in the north wind and cooler air will affect high temperatures this afternoon. There will be cloudy skies all over the area this afternoon, with wind at 10-15 mph. The high temperature for Lubbock will only make it to 72°. We'll get mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. However, high temperatures are going to be below average for this time of year. The wind will stay at 10-15 mph, with the high reaching 85°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected