KLBK AM Weather June 10, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas - Cool weather is key for this Monday. The front that brought in the north wind and cooler air will affect high temperatures this afternoon. There will be cloudy skies all over the area this afternoon, with wind at 10-15 mph. The high temperature for Lubbock will only make it to 72°. We'll get mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. However, high temperatures are going to be below average for this time of year. The wind will stay at 10-15 mph, with the high reaching 85°.

