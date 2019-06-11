KLBK AM Weather June 11, 2019

The cloud cover and cool air we saw on Sunday and Monday are gone. Expect to see plenty of sunshine today, with only a few, fair-weather, cumulus clouds in the west Texas sky. The wind has shifted to the south, which means we will see warmer air and higher temperatures. Lubbock is going to get to 86°, which is just a few degrees below average. We’re going to see a few thunderstorms east of Lubbock from 3:00-8:00 am tomorrow. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of 81°.