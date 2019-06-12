KLBK AM Weather June 12, 2019

Thunderstorms from last night have moved out of West Texas leaving behind clear and dry conditions this morning. The total amount of rainfall received at the airport was just over a half inch of rain, though that still puts us in a deficit of rainfall for the month of June at around 0.17". Unfortunately, the rain chances are going to be at a minimum today. Only a slight chance is possible in some of our northern counties, while the rest of the South Plains will remain dry.

The bigger story will now be the scorching temperatures over the next couple of days. Today will be hot, but not as hot as tomorrow or Friday. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s with some areas to the south and east reaching the triple digits. Tomorrow, the Hub City will likely see it's first triple digit heat day of 2019 with highs reaching near 102°. Friday kicks starts the first official day of summer, and what better way to ring in the season than high temperatures in the triple digits. Fortunately, if you don't like the heat there is a cool down on the way. The weekend will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid 90s, though it's not until next week when we have our best chance to get a break from the heat with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass